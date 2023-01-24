LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shay Mikalonis, the Metro police officer who was paralyzed in a shooting on the Strip two and a half years ago, returned to visit officers at the Convention Center Area Command on Tuesday.

Three photos posted on social media showed Mikalonis with 15 of his fellow Metro officers during Monday’s visit. It was a rare public appearance for Mikalonis. He attended a charity hockey game in Henderson on Aug. 20, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Photo courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Photo courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

“Today we had a VERY special person visit us. Officer Shay Mikalonis! He attended one of our briefings and got an opportunity to hang out with his fellow brothers and sisters. #CCAC #LVMPD #shaystrong”

The man who pleaded guilty to shooting Mikalonis on June 1, 2020, is serving a 20-year prison sentence. When Edgar Samaniego was sentenced on April 29, 2022, Mikalonis was in the courtroom.