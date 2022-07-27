LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Musician Shawn Mendes has announced he will be canceling the rest of his shows in North America, including a show in Las Vegas this fall.

The singer and songwriter had announced on July 8 that he would be postponing his shows for the next three weeks in July after saying he made a “premature” decision to begin touring again after years off the road.

His latest announcement came Wednesday, stating that he would be canceling the rest of his North American and European tour dates, telling fans “I have to put my health as my first priority.”

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” a tweet from the artist partially read.

He was scheduled to perform at the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 15 with special guest Tate McRae.

The venue has since listed the event as canceled on their website, updating fans on how and when they can expect their refunds.