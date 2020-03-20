Share your Pledge of Allegiance videos with 8 News Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In keeping with an 8 News Now tradition during current situations brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, we are requesting 8 News Now viewers to send us their Pledge of Allegiance videos.

Normally, 8 News Now would visit a local school and record and broadcast the students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, we’re asking parents to take out their smart phones and send us videos of their adorable little ones reciting The Pledge.

These videos can then be shared on our social media pages by sending a direct message (DM) to our inbox on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Viewers may also share their videos by emailing them to us at: Web-KLAS@nexstar.tv

Please also note that by sending us your videos, you are allowing 8 News Now to publish on our online, social media and broadcast platforms.

8 News Now thanks you in advance for helping us keeping connected with our viewers and our community.