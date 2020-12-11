‘Share Village’ transforms woman’s home with $50K renovation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, local nonprofit “Share Village” commemorated the extensive renovations they completed on a woman’s home.

Prior to the renovations, homeowner Rhonda Shock says you could barely walk through her house. Now, with the help of Share Village, she says she’s entered a new chapter of her life.

For years, Shock’s home was in disarray, with the plumbing, electricity and exterior all needing work done.

“The air conditioning went out and it was 110 degrees outside,” Shock said. “I had days where I felt faint and I thought you know I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Shock says this all began when her beloved husband, Ron Shock, passed away from cancer in 2012. He was an Army veteran turned Strip comedian and Rhonda’s whole world.

“He was kind, he was wonderful,” Shock said. “If you met him you would forever say he was maybe the most interesting person you ever met.”

After his death, Rhonda says she felt lost — some days unable to get out of bed.

Recently, Share Village heard of her struggles and stepped in to help. $50,000 of renovations were done, and it did not cost Shock a dime.

“It looks like a normal house again,” Shock said. “I’m starting to recognize my house; I’m starting to recognize myself again. I’m starting to feel good about myself.”

Officials with Share Village says it was an honor to be a part of the transformation of Shock’s home and her life.

“People have power that they don’t realize they have,” said Share Village founder Arnold Stalk. “Just a little bit of care and TLC, and she turned her life around and she did it.”

Share Village partnered with Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, who helped find Rhonda Shock.

Share Village has been doing renovations and supporting the Las Vegas community for nearly 30 years.