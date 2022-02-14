Change is happening for local veterans in need of a home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular veteran’s home in the valley is now under new management. After a rough patch that had its residents in the dark the former Share Village site has a new identity.

Some who live there, like Robert Holloway said the new leadership brings hope to those who have lost so much. “It’s a different feeling,” Holloway told 8 News Now. “When you have people that will listen to you and address your needs.” Holloway adds it’s the hard work Caridad’s Executive Director Merideth Spriggs has done to turn the place around since she took charge last November including changing its name to Hebron.

“I want this to be a bright spot in downtown,” Spriggs told 8 News Now. “Not just for the people here but for the community and i want this to be a community gathering place and a resource.”

For months many veterans at this Las Vegas Blvd property said they were in limbo after Arnold Stalk stepped back from his Share Village operation duties last summer due to health problems. Sprigg signed the lease with property owners YSB Investments and quickly got to work. “We had over 40 vacant rooms and not up to code,” Spriggs said. “We’ve been working on fixing that and bringing them up to code. Some people couldn’t flush their toilets.”

Now 15 of the 125 units have been remodeled with new carpet, paint, and furniture. There is a long road ahead for the new operators but the changes are already lifting spirits. “They put in the effort and I appreciate it and I’m sure most people here appreciate it. Its a good thing,” Holloway said.

Spriggs said they are working to add more programs and services, but that takes funding and physical labor. You are asked to check out the Hebron (formerly Share Village) website if you are interested in donating or becoming a volunteer.