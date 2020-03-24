SHARE Village Las Vegas food pantry to remain open 7 days a week to provide to those in need during COVid-19 outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SHARE Village Las Vegas extends access for emergency food assistance to those affected by COVID-19 due to furloughs and layoffs.

SHARE Village, formerly known as Veterans Village, released the following statement:

“The extensive number of layoffs and furloughs of our gaming and hospitality industry workers has presented a much greater need than anticipated in Las Vegas,” said Arnold Stalk, the founder of SHARE Village Las Vegas. “We have seen a 500% increase in food and nutrition requests in the past week. We are here to serve the Las Vegas community in any way we can. That includes services for Veteran and Seniors as needed.”

SHARE Village Las Vegas said its food rescue program would continue without interruption as well.

Individuals in need of food assistance can visit the SHARE Village Las Vegas Pantry seven days a week from 10 a.m.-Noon.

Pantry Location:

SHARE Village Las Vegas #2

50 N 21st St, Las Vegas, NV 89101