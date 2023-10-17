LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All Star Comedy Jam, a stand-up comedy show, is coming to Resorts World in February 2024.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends Productions and global entertainment company, Hartbeat, announced All Star Comedy Jam will be coming to the Resorts World Theatre inside Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2024.

All Star Comedy Jam originally launched in 2009 as a collaboration between Shaquille and Hartbeat President & Chief Distribution Officer Jeff Clanagan.

“Collaborating with Shaq to bring this iconic comedy showcase to life with Hartbeat has been a remarkable journey and I’m thrilled to enter this exciting next chapter as All Star Comedy Jam makes its return to Las Vegas,” said Clanagan.

The show will deliver a night of comedy hosted by Deon Cole and featuring performances by D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, and Desi Banks, along with many more comedians to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on the AXS website.