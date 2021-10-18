Shaquille O’Neal Foundation donates $200K to renovate basketball courts at Doolittle Complex in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This weekend is the official private reveal and dedication of two newly renovated basketball courts at the Doolittle Complex in west Las Vegas.

The courts, called The “Shaq Courts” at Doolittle, were recently renovated with a donation of $200,000 from The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and long-time partner Icy Hot®, to the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE.

The fund is a vehicle for corporate and philanthropic partners to support innovative programs that improve the quality of life for all Las Vegas residents – with a special focus on vulnerable populations.

The basketball court renovation is an initiative of The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot as part of their “Comebaq Courts” program that refurbishes existing public basketball courts throughout the country to ensure young athletes have access to quality courts so they can “get back in the game.”

To support this effort and raise additional funds, the foundation hosted the “Icy Hot x NBA 2K22 Charity Game” on the Twitch video-streaming platform in early October.

Help @shaqfoundation, #IcyHot, & @CityOfLasVegas raise money for improvement to The Shaq Courts at Doolittle by tuning into their NBA2K22 tournament & donating via #StreamlabsCharity!



⬇️ Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/Wr0aBlMBIW



⬇️ Tune in live at 2PM PST ⬇️https://t.co/uMjndexiL1 pic.twitter.com/rMg6fFO1gB — Streamlabs (@streamlabs) October 18, 2021

Improvements to the courts include new surfacing, custom colors and floor graphics, shade structures, seating areas, new basketball standards, and a state-of-the-art Daktronics LED scoreboard.

Present at the private reveal and dedication event:

Shaquille O’Neal, The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

Noel Geoffroy, Head of Consumer Healthcare, Sanofi North America

Alberto Hernandez, Head of Pain & Sleep, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, City of Las Vegas

Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, City of Las Vegas

Two special art installations, one a life-sized pair of “Shaq” shoes and a six-foot LED lighted basketball, create fun and signature visuals for community enjoyment as well as aesthetic enhancement of the area.