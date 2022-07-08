LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown to the new school year is already underway with one month to go for thousands of Clark County School District students.

This year, the CCSD school year begins on August 8, with many families already scrambling to get ready for the big day.

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation geared up on Friday to help more than 400 students get the school supplies they need to begin a successful new year in the classroom.

Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada (CIS), the Southern Nevada affiliate of the fifth-largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, also participated in the event.

Shaq-to-school event (Courtesy: Shaquille O’Neal Foundation)

The event took place at Rancho High School and gave students the chance to build and customize “Shaq-packs,” which are backpacks filled with colorful school supplies.

The backpack giveaway was an exclusive event for vulnerable students prone to drop out of school and who work with CIS site coordinators across the organization’s 65 Clark County School District schools.

Currently, CIS of Nevada operates in 91 high-needs schools across four rural and urban school districts throughout Nevada – 65 of which are in Southern Nevada.