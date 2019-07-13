‘Shaq’ meets Tedd on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – A popular Las Vegas strip hangout got much bigger Friday afternoon.

BEER PARK at Paris Las Vegas hosted a grand opening celebration for its 10,000-square-foot addition, which introduces an indoor area for dining, drinks, karaoke and games to give the outdoor rooftop bar a bigger atmosphere.

The festivities also hosted a special guest, College Basketball and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal provided the opening commentary.

8 News Now meteorologist Tedd Florendo has the story.

