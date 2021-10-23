Shaq donates money to renovate basketball courts in West Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS: (KLAS)– Two newly renovated basketball courts at the Doolittle Complex were unveiled Saturday in West Las Vegas.

The Shaq Courts were renovated via a donation of $200,000 from the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot, to The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE for the renovation of basketball courts.

.@Shaq (and IcyHot) not only donated 200k to renovate the courts at the Doolittle Complex.



He then said if this kid makes the FT everyone gets a free laptop.



This man is a treasure. pic.twitter.com/KJph9w2ZAl — Kevaney Martin (@KevaneyMartin) October 24, 2021

“It is very rewarding to me on a personal level, as I have lived in Las Vegas and know firsthand the tough times that these areas have gone through in the past,” O’Neal said.

The basketball court renovation is an initiative as part of the “Comebaq Courts” program that refurbished existing public basketball courts throughout the country to ensure young athletes can get back in the game.

” As its name suggests, the Historic Westside is one of the most historically important regions of our city with the Doolittle Complex at its core as a primary gathering place,” said Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, city of Las Vegas.

Had a great time opening the new Shaq Courts at Doolittle in @CityOfLasVegas with the legendary @SHAQ. I reminded him that while his @LSU team beat @TheRunninRebels in 1990, we had the last laugh when we won the national championship. @TheJetOnTNT @TurnerSportsEJ @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/26HxNN8ds2 — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 24, 2021

Following the unveiling, the residents of the surrounding West Las Vegas neighborhood enjoyed a community celebration that included a basketball tournament.

To support this effort and raise additional funds, Icy Hot® and The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation hosted the “Icy Hot x NBA 2K22 Charity Game” on e-sports platform Twitch in early October.

Improvements to the courts include new surfacing, custom colors and floor graphics, shade structures, seating areas, new basketball standards, and a state-of-the-art Daktronics LED scoreboard.

Shaq also got the key to the city.