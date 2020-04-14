Shania Twain’s Las Vegas residency on hold

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Shania Twain’s Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled for August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was supposed to perform her “Let’s Go!” show in May and June at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino “in accordance with CDC recommendations regarding events.”

Ticket holders can receive refunds from the point of purchase for 30 days.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas later in the year with my dates from August through to December, but for now it’s time to stay home,” Twain posted on her Instagram account.