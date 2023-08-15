Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Top-selling female country artist and global icon Shania Twain is returning to Las Vegas for her third residency in 2024.

Her residency, titled “Shania Twain: COME ON OVER — The Las Vegas Residency — All The Hits!”, is set to begin May 10 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

The residency includes the following dates:

May 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

Aug. 23, 24, 29, 31

Sept. 1, 4, 6, 7

Nov. 29, 30

Dec. 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

“Performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre. The audience can expect all the hits with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than Vegas, so I hope you all join me!” Shania Twain stated about her return.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. PT until Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For more presale details, visit the Citi Entertainment website.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale from Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PT until Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. PT.

Artist fans will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.