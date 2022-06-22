LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Shania Twain has announced she has canceled tonight’s show at Zappos Theater due to an illness.

In a social media post, Twain wrote, “I am sad to say I woke up this morning feeling unwell and with no voice, I am under strict doctors orders to rest and not sing.”

As stated in the social media post, anyone who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. If tickets were purchased from another vendor any refund will need to be worked out with that company.