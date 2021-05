LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 06: Singer Shania Twain performs during her “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency launch at Zappos Theater at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Canadian singer Shania Twain is returning to Las Vegas to perform 14 shows at the Zappos Theater.

Did you miss me Vegas? Because I missed you 😘 I'm bringing my #LetsGoVegas residency back to @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas December 2- 12 & February 11 – 26! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 1 at 10 AM PT! pic.twitter.com/gXumABuA5q — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) May 26, 2021

The shows will start running Dec. 2 – 12 and then Feb. 11 – 26 and tickets go on sale on June 1 at the Planet Hollywood box office.