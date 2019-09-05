Shane Hnidy talks about Vegas Golden Knights rookie camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rookie camp is the first big event that kicks off the preseason for the Golden Knights which starts on Sept. 15. The camp started Thursday and is chance for the rookies to get in some serious playing time.

8 News Now reporter Bianca Holman, who was at the City National Arena Thursday morning, interviewed analyst Shane Hnidy to provide more insight on the significance of the camp and what to expect the upcoming season.

The rookies will head to Anaheim for four days of scrimmages, against the Ducks, Coyotoes and Colorado Avalanche.