Shadow Ridge teacher receives Tyrone Thompson scholarship

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From high school dropout to scholarship winner, Las Vegas’ University of Phoenix gave a special award to an ambitious Shadow Ridge High School teacher.

Adam Tucker is an automotive teacher. He received the scholarship named after late Nevada Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson.

Tucker dropped out of high school, earned his GED in his 20s, then took courses at a local community college and worked as a mechanic for many years.

Now, he uses his education and career experience to teach. Ultimately, he would like to work in elementary schools.