LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Shadow Ridge Soccer Field has been renamed to honor a teen who died in a car crash in 2010.

The soccer field, now the Hillary LaVoie field, was renamed on Monday, Aug. 29 in a ceremony during halftime of the varsity boys’ soccer game. A new scoreboard for the soccer field was also installed.

Hillary LaVoie, 18, was driving home with a friend on Sept. 26 when her friend, who was driving, lost control of the car and crashed. Hillary was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

After the crash, Hillary’s family said she was always known to wear a seatbelt, but had made the decision to take it off briefly that day.

The annual Yellow Out soccer game in honor of Hillary will also take place on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. on the football field during the varsity girls’ soccer game.

The Yellow Out game, named after Hillary’s favorite color, takes place annually at Shadow Ridge High School.

Hillary’s younger sister Allyson previously won the Zero Teen Fatalities contest by promoting safe teen driving habits in Hillary’s memory, and her father, Brian LaVoie, continues to encourage safe driving to his boys soccer team at Shadow Ridge.

“Speed, inexperience, and distraction caused the crash that day, but not wearing a seatbelt caused the death of my baby,” Brian LaVoie said in his testimony supporting a primary seatbelt law in 2011.

For more information about the event, visit this link.