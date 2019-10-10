Shade Tree shelter needs Halloween costumes, candy for kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas shelter which helps women and children who are in crisis will be hosting a “Trunk R Treat” but needs some costumes for the children who are staying at the shelter.

Shade Tree will host the event on Thursday, Oct. 31 and is asking people to donate Halloween costumes, ranging in size from infant to 18 years old, for the approximately 50 children living at the shelter. The shelter also needs candy which the volunteers and staff will hand out.

To make a costume or candy donation, please call (702) 385-0072 or send and email to jberkowitz@theshadetree.org. You can also drop off donations at 1 West Owens Avenue, North Las Vegas, 89030.