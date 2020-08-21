Shade Tree shelter in need of volunteers to help children during distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Clark County children go back to school on Monday but there are some students who face additional challenges because they live in shelters.

For them, a virtual classroom is a real dilemma but one organization is stepping in to help. However, they need volunteers who can help students with their homework.

The Shade Tree shelter for women and children has set up a classroom environment with computers and technology with separate areas for different learning groups.

Starting Monday, Aug. 24, they’ll need about 10 volunteers every day, Monday through Friday, to help staff and kids.

The Shade Tree is the valley’s only 24-hour emergency shelter for women and children who victims of domestic abuse or human trafficking.

The staff is following CCSD guidelines for distance learning.

“Although they are in a school environment, we’re looking for support in just helping us run the day with them, and helping them with their school because they will have their curriculum from school. So, we want our volunteers to be able to assist them with that as well,” said Linda Perez, Shade Tree president and CEO.

You can submit a volunteer application at this link.

Volunteers must be 18 years or older, have a high school diploma or GED and pass a background check. Volunteer orientation is done virtually and everyone must follow COVID-19 guidelines. Volunteers are being asked to commit to a minimum of one day per month.