Sexual orientation, gender become part of COVID-19 questionnaire in Nevada

CARSON CITY — Nevada has begun collecting data on sexual orientation and gender identity as part of an expanded case investigation effort unveiled this week.

The move is being heralded by advocates concerned about the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the LGBTQ community.

Sexual orientation and gender identity are among a long list of questions the state has added.

Deputy public health administrator Julia Peek says that when someone tests positive for coronavirus, they’ll be asked about their background, travel history and activities to provide a clearer picture of the pandemic’s effect in the state.