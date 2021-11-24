Sexual harassment lawsuit against Steve Wynn can move forward, court rules

FILE – In this March 15, 2016, file photo, former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn gestures during a news conference in Medford, Mass. Nine unnamed women who allege they were sexually harassed by Wynn can move forward with a lawsuit against Wynn Resorts Ltd. and the Wynn Las Vegas, a federal appeals court decided Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

LAS VEGAS — Nine unnamed women who allege they were sexually harassed by casino mogul Steve Wynn can move forward with a lawsuit against Wynn Resorts Ltd. and the Wynn Las Vegas, a federal appeals court has decided.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed part of a district court’s decision to dismiss the case and will allow the salon employees to amend it for reconsideration.

The women, manicurists and makeup artists in a salon at the Wynn Las Vegas, allege Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Resorts knew about misconduct allegations against Wynn but covered up and did not investigate them.

Wynn has consistently denied sexual misconduct allegations, which were first reported in January 2018 by the Wall Street Journal.

Wynn resigned in February 2018 as chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts.

The Nevada Gaming Commission handed down a record fine of $20 million against Wynn Resorts for failing to properly investigate the allegations.