Sexual assault suspect arrested; police seek public’s help for more information, possible victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault section has identified Habib Hogue as the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred in December of 2019.

The victim met Hogue in the area of Sierra Vista Drive near S. Maryland Parkway and E. Desert Inn Road.

The victim accompanied him to an apartment where she was sexually assaulted.

Hogue was taken into custody on Jan. 22 and transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he is facing the following charges:

• Sexual Assault, 4 counts

• Kidnap 1st degree, 2 counts

• Battery to Commit Sex Assault, 2 counts

Investigators believe there may be additional victims so anyone with information about this case, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Hogue, is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.