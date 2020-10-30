Sex trafficking case with Las Vegas connection revealed in Boston

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Federal prosecutors say a Rhode Island man is accused of moving five women around the Northeast and to Las Vegas for prostitution purposes, often using force or threats against the women.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said Friday that 48-year-old Ronald Hall, of Woonsocket, was indicted on five counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation of an individual with intent to engage in prostitution.

Authorities say Hall trafficked five victims between Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Las Vegas from at least January 2012 until last December, often using force and the threat of force.

An email seeking comment was left with Hall’s attorneys.