LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Water Reclamation District is announcing some lane restrictions for sewer work.

From July 19 to August 3, the street restrictions are as follows:

The left lane on Northbound Valley View Boulevard will be closed north of Harmon Avenue to Flamingo Road.

The left turn lane on Eastbound Nevso Drive will be closed.

Two lanes on Northbound Valley View Boulevard will remain open at all times.

Access to all businesses and driveways in the work area will be maintained.

Drivers should take precautions and use alternate routes while work is taking place.