LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Water Reclamation District is announcing some lane restrictions for sewer work.
From July 19 to August 3, the street restrictions are as follows:
- The left lane on Northbound Valley View Boulevard will be closed north of Harmon Avenue to Flamingo Road.
- The left turn lane on Eastbound Nevso Drive will be closed.
- Two lanes on Northbound Valley View Boulevard will remain open at all times.
- Access to all businesses and driveways in the work area will be maintained.
Drivers should take precautions and use alternate routes while work is taking place.