‘Sew You Care’ Las Vegas making masks for people in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Sew You Care” is a sewing group from Louisiana that has expanded to several states, including Nevada.

8 News Now learned more about the group and the moment to sew masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I picked up sewing just for fun as a craft,” recalled Sharlyn Fredkin, co-captain of Sew You Care Las Vegas. “I didn’t think that later on in my life, it would be such an essential skill.”

Fredkin wanted to do something to help during this uncertain time.

“I joined it because I thought I could help my nurse friends with helping and making them some masks,” explained Fredkin.

That is when Sew You Care Las Vegas leapt into action. The group has about 206 members.

“It’s really about all these women coming together and just being amazing and sewing and committing their own time and resources,” said co-captain Shelley Nusbaum.

Nusbaum saw the need for more masks, too.

“Together, we been able to start getting through all our requests that we can send to the group,” said Nusbaum, “Our seamstresses are really the backbone of everything.”

Together, they are providing masks to nursing homes, care centers, hospitals and airlines.

Sew You Care Las Vegas has donated over 8,000 masks.

“I, myself, have done over 1,800 recent masks,” said member Villarosa Smith. “It’s just because of this situation we have right now. I’m worried, and I felt that I needed to help out make sure everybody is protected.”

Las Vegas resident Coco Maka said:

“We are all fighting an invisible war. Our soldiers, our essential workers, doctors and nurses are just like in any war. We would never send our soldiers into battle without the proper gear and protection.”

Sew You Care Las Vegas is currently in need for more seamstresses, fabric and elastic. If you would like to join the movement, or if you feel there is a need of masks for your facility, contact them on their website.