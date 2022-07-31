LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The National Weather Service of Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning for much of southern Nevada. Scattered thunderstorms have been recorded across the valley.

Flash Flood warnings are in effect until 3:30 p.m. in:

Pahrump and Highway 160.

Flash flood warnings until 3 p.m. in:

Furnace Creek, Panamint Springs, and Stovepipe Wells.

Flash flood warnings until 3:15 in:

Shoshone, Cima, Kelso, and Dumont Dunes.

Flash flood warning until 2:30 p.m. in:

Pahrump, Rainbow Canyon, Mount Charleston, and Spring Mountains.

Flash flood warnings until 1:45 p.m. in:

Henderson, Anthem, Green Valley, and Enterprise.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution when traveling in areas impacted by rain.