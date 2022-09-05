LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Severe thunderstorm damage caused a city-wide power outage in Bullhead City.

The Bullhead City Police Department sent a tweet Sunday evening, advising residents not to call 911 regarding outages, and to avoid the roads if possible, as emergency crews work to repair damaged power poles and clean debris.

According to Mojave Electric Cooperative, over 21,000 residents experienced power outages.

The population of Bullhead city is just over 40,000 people, and is nearly 100 miles south of Las Vegas.