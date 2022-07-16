LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the southern half of the Las Vegas Valley until 5:15 p.m.

The thunderstorm warning was issued around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for areas near and in Mountains Edge. The warning lasted until 5:15 p.m with possible gusts up to 60+ mph as the storm moves east.

A gust of 62 mph was reported at Allegiant Stadium.

Credit: KLAS

If you hear thunder or see lightning head indoors. If you would like to send weather pictures and/or videos send them to pix@8newsnow.com.