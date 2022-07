LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Las Vegas valley and Western Mohave Counties until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warning around 7 p.m. on Wednesday and says it will last until 9 p.m. Hazards include, 60 mph winds, pea-sized hail, and heavy rain.

Storm timelapse from Black Mountain webcam Credit: Nevada Seismological Laboratory

Thunderstorms in the Las Vegas Valley (Credit: Sarah)

Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways and if you hear thunder or see lightning head indoors. If you would like to send weather pictures and/or videos send them to pix@8newsnow.com.