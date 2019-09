LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Clark County in southern Nevada until 7:00 p.m. PDT

At 6:02 p.m. PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Searchlight, moving southeast at 5 mph. Quarter size hail was also seen in the area, according to the radar.

Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted, include Searchlight, Cottonwood Cove, and Cottonwood Cove Campground.