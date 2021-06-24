Severe thunderstorm canceled early, but rain hammering parts of Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for southeast Las Vegas including Lake Mead and Henderson was canceled early but rain continues to fall in some parts of the valley.

Some parts of Henderson have received a half-inch of rain in 30 minutes. The Red Rock area is also getting heavy rainfall and so is the northern part of the valley. Hail and lightning are possible during this storm. There is also some minor flooding and a flood advisory is in effect for much of the valley.

⚠️ High flows in the Flamingo Wash on the east side of the #VegasValley! Stay alert this afternoon! https://t.co/HmNhQ4u2MM — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 24, 2021

There are also power outages reported across the Las Vegas valley impacting more than 5,000 customers.