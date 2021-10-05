Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an alert for all of Clark County Tuesday. The warning is valid through 12:45 p.m..
According to the NWS radar, a line of severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of about 70 mph were located13 miles southwest of Lake Mead’s National Recreation Area and about 25 miles east of Boulder City are moving towards the north of the valley.
Locations impacted include:
- Boulder City
- Overton
- Moapa Valley
- Echo Bay
- Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Boulder Beach Campground
- Las Vegas Bay Campground
- Pierce Ferry and Antares Roads
- Meadview
- Hoover Dam
- Temple Bar Campground
- South Cove
- Logandale
- Boulder Beach
- Echo Bay Campground
- Callville Bay
- Grand Canyon Ranch
- Valley of Fire
- Callville Bay Campground.
