Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an alert for all of Clark County Tuesday. The warning is valid through 12:45 p.m..

According to the NWS radar, a line of severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of about 70 mph were located13 miles southwest of Lake Mead’s National Recreation Area and about 25 miles east of Boulder City are moving towards the north of the valley.

Locations impacted include:

Boulder City

Overton

Moapa Valley

Echo Bay

Grand Canyon Skywalk

Boulder Beach Campground

Las Vegas Bay Campground

Pierce Ferry and Antares Roads

Meadview

Hoover Dam

Temple Bar Campground

South Cove

Logandale

Boulder Beach

Echo Bay Campground

Callville Bay

Grand Canyon Ranch

Valley of Fire

Callville Bay Campground.

