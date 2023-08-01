UPDATE: A flash flood warning was issued for the northwest valley which includes Summerlin South and the Red Rock area from 6:35 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A severe thunderstorm warning brought heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and flash flooding concerns for drivers across the northwest Las Vegas valley on Tuesday evening.

Rainfall along 215 and Summerlin in the northwest valley on Aug. 1, 2023 (KLAS)

Heavy rainfall in the northwest valley on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 (KLAS)

Storms over the mountains moved into the NW part of the valley on Tuesday, Aug 1. 60 mph gusts were expected along with heavier rain and lightning through the evening. (KLAS)

Storms over the mountains moved into the NW part of the valley on Tuesday, Aug 1. 60 mph gusts were expected along with heavier rain and lightning through the evening. (KLAS)

Storms over the mountains moved into the NW part of the valley on Tuesday, Aug 1. 60 mph gusts were expected along with heavier rain and lightning through the evening.

Storms over the mountains could be seen moving into the northwest Las Vegas valley shortly after 6 p.m.

Along with heavy rainfall, and lightning, gusty winds up to 60 mph were expected through the 7 o’clock hour.

A severe thunderstorm warning on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 (KLAS)

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued to begin on Tuesday at 6:17 p.m. and to continue until 7 p.m.

An aviation weather warning was issued Tuesday from 6:24 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., according to 8 News Now Meteorologist Tedd Florendo.