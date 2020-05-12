Several Tivoli Village restaurants fall victim to COVID-19 shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reopening didn’t come soon enough for several restaurants in the Las Vegas valley. And Tivoli Village is particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Las Vegas Eater reports the permanent closing of these restaurants:

Brio Tuscan Grille , one of Tivoli Village’s originals in 2011

, one of Tivoli Village’s originals in 2011 Hamptons , which opened in Tivoli Village in 2017

, which opened in Tivoli Village in 2017 Ben’Zaa Cantina, which opened last year near Durango Drive and Farm Road in Centennial Hills.

The April bankruptcy of Brio’s parent company, FoodFirst Global Restaurants, could have far-reaching effects. FoodFirst also has Brio at Town Square and Bravo Cucina Italiana at the Galleria at Sunset, according to the Eater report.

FoodFirst has closed 71 of its 92 restaurants.

Reports indicate that Ada’s might move into the space previously occupied by Bravo Cucina.

Another report has SeaBream moving into the long vacant spot left by Kabuki.