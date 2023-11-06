LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver and several emergency responders were stung by bees after a tractor-trailer carrying beehives rolled over in Death Valley National Park.

On Sunday around 9:55 a.m., a tractor-trailer was driving down a steep grade on CA-190 west of Towne Pass when the driver lost control of the truck. The truck overturned several times, scattering the cargo of beehives, according to the National Park Service.

A person nearby pulled the driver from the tuck and got stung in the process.

Tractor trailer hauling bees rolled over west of Towne Pass (Courtesy of National Park Service)

The 35-year-old driver from Las Vegas sustained “traumatic inquires” from the rollover crash as well as bee stings.

The California Highway Patrol and National Park Service provided emergency response to the crash. Several of those responders were stung by the bees.