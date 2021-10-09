Several Southwest Airlines flights canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Several Southwest Airlines flights flying into Las Vegas McCarran International Airport this weekend have been canceled due to weather conditions and air traffic control issues.

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

Southwest said in a statement Saturday “Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues and disruptive weather on Friday have resulted in a higher than average number of flight cancellations throughout the weekend. We’re working diligently to accommodate affected Southwest Customers as quickly as possible. We’re asking our Customers whose travel is affected to explore our self-service rebooking options and to check their flight status on Southwest.com.”

