LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Resorts along the Las Vegas Strip that used to be go-to spots for free parking are now humming a different tune and enforcing fees.

From Planet Hollywood, which started enforcing parking fees last year, to the Palazzo and Venetian, several resorts are making the move to add parking fees.

Resorts along the Las Vegas Strip that used to be go-to spots for free parking are now humming a different tune and enforcing fees.

By the end of September, the Wynn and Encore resorts will also follow suit.

“Everywhere you park, it’s $25 to $35, and at night, it’s $60 just to park,” Kevin Mitchell said.

He is no stranger to visiting Las Vegas and told 8 News Now that the new parking fees popping up everywhere he goes, makes him want to stay elsewhere.

“The parking costs deter me from even wanting to come here and stay on the strip,” he shared.

Even some Nevada locals who typically get a parking discount for the first one to three hours told 8 News Now they feel taken advantage of.

Rachel Borders said she specifically parked at Fashion Show Mall to avoid paid parking.

“I feel like it’s absurd, especially for locals,” Borders added.

Surprisingly though, some tourists told 8 News Now they are fine with it, stating that it just comes with the territory of traveling.

“It’s normal nowadays,” Raul Garza said. “What can you expect? You have to pay, that’s the only way you can find a parking space.”

As for resorts such as Treasure Island, 8 News Now reached out to the spokesperson about the possibility of changing their parking policy, they shared that, there are no immediate plans to make a change.