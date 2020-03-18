Remaining Las Vegas hotels, casinos announce closures after Gov. Sisolak’s order

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas hotel and casino properties that have not already done so announced temporary closures after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s statewide order applying to non-essential businesses.

These properties include:

SAHARA Las Vegas

Caesars Entertainment properties

Boyd Gaming properties

Treasure Island Hotel and Casino

Caesars Entertainment is also shutting down the rest of its North America properties.

“It has become clear that we must take this extreme action to help contain the virus and protect the safety and well-being of our team members and guests,” Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio said in a press release.

SAHARA announced the company will help its affected staff by “absorbing costs” so they maintain health benefits. The casino will close at midnight, March 18.

Treasure Island will issue refunds for guests who have reservations during the closure period. The hotel will close at midnight on March 19.

Boyd Gaming stressed there had been no reported coronavirus cases at its properties and that the closure was purely based on Sisolak’s order.