5 killed in multiple car crash in North Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a six-car crash with five people dead in North Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a crash shortly after 3:00 p.m near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Avenue.

“Officers are investigating a mass casualty traffic collision with at least five casualties involved. So far, it involves six vehicles,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

The driver who caused the crash is among the dead.

Speed was a factor as the driver who caused the crash ran a red light, police said.

The deceased range from at least one juvenile to middle-aged adults.

Their identity will be released by the coroner’s office.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back later.