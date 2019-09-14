Several injuries reported in collision on Pecos Friday night

by: Carolyn Williams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four people were injured when a sedan collided with a SUV on Pecos Road south of East Flamingo Friday night. At least one passenger was injured critically, and another was injured seriously.

The collision occurred when a a 2013 Acura TSX traveling north on Pecos rear-ended a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva traveling in the same lane. Metro says both vehicles rotated and slid off the roadway. The SUV tripped on a curb and overturned onto the driver’ side.

Authorities arrested the 17-year-old driver of the Acura after they reportedly showed signs of impairment.

The unrestrained passenger in the Acura was injured critically, and a passenger in the Chevrolet received serious injuries. The other two vehicle occupants received minor injuries.

LVMPD Collision Investigation Section is investigating the incident.

