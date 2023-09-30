LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several people were hurt early Saturday morning in a crash in Las Vegas.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. when officers received a report of a crash between four vehicles in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard in west Las Vegas.

Four people were taken to area hospitals, one of then in critical condition, police said.

Officials expect roads in the area to be impacted for several hours.

No information as to specifically how many people were hurt in the crash, or on the identities of those injured was immediately available from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials.