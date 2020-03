LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers responded to the scene of a critical injury crash at Durango and Twain Saturday night. Initial details indicated it was a vehicle versus that hit at least one pedestrian.

Several people were taken to the hospital. They are currently listed in critical condition. Police have not disclosed the exact number of people involved in the crash.

The area will be shut down for several hours.

