LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several people were hospitalized after a crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley, according to Metro police.

According to police, on Sunday afternoon they received reports of two vehicles driving recklessly southbound on Fort Apache Road near Tropicana Avenue.

The crash occurred when a third vehicle was attempting to make a turn onto Fort Apache and one of the vehicles that was driving recklessly crashed into it, police said.

The suspected reckless driver and his passengers were taken to a local hospital as well as the driver in the third vehicle.