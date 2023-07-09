One courtroom is now dedicated to dealing with crime on the Las Vegas Strip. (Getty Images)(Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several guest elevators experienced ‘mechanical issues’ at two Las Vegas Strip resorts Sunday, resulting in two people receiving medical attention, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

CCFD said the first incident was at the Vdara Hotel where about 14 elevators were affected by an “unknown mechanical issue.” The elevators affected were a combination of guest and service.

During this call, one person was treated on scene for a “medical issue,” CCFD said

The second incident took place at the Aria Hotel where 12 guest elevators were experiencing mechanical issues. Both CCFD and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units responded to the incident.

Another person was treated on scene for a “medical issue,” during the call, according to CCFD

CCFD said it is undetermined at this time if both incidents were related.