LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The high winds overnight caused power outages around the Las Vegas valley that impacted residents and local schools. Some schools, where power may not be restored in a timely fashion, are shifting to distance learning Wednesday.

According to a news release from Clark County School District, the following schools will be doing distance learning Wednesday: Sunrise Acres Elementary School, Roy Martin Middle School, Variety School, Mission High School, Goodsprings Elementary School, and Sandy Valley Schools.

Families with students in the above schools should monitor their emails for additional information.

District officials said they are in contact with NV Energy to keep updated on the outages.