LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five schools across the Las Vegas valley experienced unexpected teacher absences Friday, the Clark County School District said.

Two elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school remained open on Friday, Sept. 15 despite what CCSD called a “high number” of unexpected teacher absences.

The following schools were affected by the absences:

J. E. Manch Elementary School

Kenneth Divich Elementary School

William E. Orr Middle School

Theron L. Swainston Middle School

Desert Oasis High School

These absences come just two days after a Clark County District Court judge issued a preliminary injunction during a court hearing stating there was an overwhelming amount of circumstantial evidence of a strike by teachers who are represented by the Clark County Education Association.

“What’s happening here is clearly a strike,” Judge Crystal Eller said which violates state law. She added she was sympathetic to the teachers but the public service they perform is too important and families and children are “counting on you.”

She also added if the union or an employee violates the order, the court can punish the union with up to a $50,000 fine each day the violation continues. Teachers can be fined $1,000 for each day.

Starting on Sept. 1, CCSD schools have seen a number of teacher shortages at campuses across the valley that have either “severely disrupted” or forced the closure of schools. Around 10 schools had a large number of call-outs as of Wednesday, with at least eight schools closing due to the absences.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the school district declared an “impasse in negotiations” with the Clark County Education Association, claiming that arbitration will be the only way to finish negotiations.

As of publication, a date to start arbitration has not been set.