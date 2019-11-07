Several cats rescued, revived after northwest valley house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue rescued several cats from a house fire in northwest Las Vegas Thursday. It happened around 6:42 a.m. at a home located in the 7100 block of Junction Village Avenue near Tenaya Way and Craig Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames could be seen shooting out the front window of the one-story, wood-frame/stucco house. A couple of older adults were also spotted running in and out of the front door, which had heavy smoke coming out of it, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters prevented the occupants from re-entering the home and attacked the fire. The fire was found in a bedroom at the front of the house. It was extinguished in just a few minutes.

The five adults who lived in the home were covered with black smoke. It appeared they might be suffering from smoke inhalation. Several other rescue units were dispatched to the scene for the possibility of transporting them to the hospital.

All of the occupants were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but they refused to be taken to the hospital. The American Red Cross was then notified to assist the five adults that had been displaced.

Firefighters rescued several cats and revived them using a special pet mask. The occupants told firefighters they had a total of 11 cats in the house, but at least two died during the fire.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said firefighters were able to rescue several cats, while a few others left the scene during the incident. Fire investigators ruled the fire accidental, due to careless smoking.

The bedroom where the fire originated had two occupants sleeping in it. One of them got up to use the bathroom and lit a cigarette and left. The other occupant woke because the room got extremely hot, and realized the bed was on fire.

The other occupant was sleeping in a recliner. The occupants used a fire extinguisher on the bed fire, but the fire still grew larger. They then went outside and stretched a garden hose to the bedroom, but it was too short.

They got water from sinks and tried to douse the flames, but the fire continued to grow. They then started looking for the cats to evacuate, which is when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Smoke alarms in the home were working and activated. One bedroom was gutted; the rest of the house had very heavy smoke damage.

The damage is estimated at $75,000.