NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews in North Las Vegas spent Wednesday afternoon battling a house fire.

It happened in the 2400 block of Sexton Avenue, near Tropical Parkway and Clayton Street, at 4:40 p.m.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, flames and smoke could be seen from the windows of the home.

Officials say the fire was put out without any challenges. No people were hurt, but four cats reportedly died in the blaze.

Officials say the cause of the fire is now under investigation.