LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just weeks ago, storms ripped through Mt. Charleston communities, destroying roads and the fire station, ultimately cutting off access to homes. As the community recovers, state and local agencies updated residents on their progress Thursday night at The Retreat.

Jeanne Ham lives on a private road in the old town section of Mt. Charleston and said she’s interested to know the status of the roads and their water supply. Several agencies including the Nevada Department of Transportation listed to residents what has been completed and what work remains.

“We don’t have water yet,” Ham said. “Most of us have gotten water tanks with pumps and we have to bring the water to our tanks.”

Corey Enus with Las Vegas Valley Water District said it restored water service in Echo, Rainbow, and Cathedral Rock. He said extensive damage held up efforts.

“For drinking water, they [Old Town residents] have access to get water from the potable water tank stationed in Old Town,” Enus said.

Complete restoration is expected to happen at the end of November, he said.

As for the main roads to and from the mountain, Mario Gomez with NDOT told residents that SR156 is finished and SR157 in Kyle Canyon is nearly there.

However, construction has not started on SR158 Deer Creek Road yet. Gomez said the road is impassable, and a large hole in the ground has made conditions dangerous. Roads are one of several things still not back to normal.

All recreational hiking is still closed and NV Energy crews are still working on infrastructure.

While NDOT works to complete construction on SR158 by the first week of November, they said they will keep SR157 and SR156 closed. NDOT also said it could be well past November until the public is allowed back in.

The next multi-agency update meeting for Mt. Charleston residents is scheduled for Nov. 30.